20 South African rand to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert ZAR to NIO at the real exchange rate

20 zar
39.37 nio

1.00000 ZAR = 1.96841 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859441.095591.03161.46311.63130.9281818.4455
1 GBP1.1635511.27465105.9181.702361.898071.0799821.4619
1 USD0.912850.784529183.09591.335551.489090.8472516.8375
1 INR0.01098520.009441250.012034310.01607240.01792020.01019610.202627

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ZAR1.96841 NIO
5 ZAR9.84205 NIO
10 ZAR19.68410 NIO
20 ZAR39.36820 NIO
50 ZAR98.42050 NIO
100 ZAR196.84100 NIO
250 ZAR492.10250 NIO
500 ZAR984.20500 NIO
1000 ZAR1968.41000 NIO
2000 ZAR3936.82000 NIO
5000 ZAR9842.05000 NIO
10000 ZAR19684.10000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / South African Rand
1 NIO0.50802 ZAR
5 NIO2.54012 ZAR
10 NIO5.08023 ZAR
20 NIO10.16046 ZAR
50 NIO25.40115 ZAR
100 NIO50.80230 ZAR
250 NIO127.00575 ZAR
500 NIO254.01150 ZAR
1000 NIO508.02300 ZAR
2000 NIO1016.04600 ZAR
5000 NIO2540.11500 ZAR
10000 NIO5080.23000 ZAR