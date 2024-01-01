5 CFP francs to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert XPF to ANG at the real exchange rate

5 xpf
0.08 ang

1.00000 XPF = 0.01655 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8590051.095790.99071.46271.62990.92871518.4442
1 GBP1.1641411.2755105.9221.702731.897361.0811521.4709
1 USD0.912650.784006183.04341.334951.487540.847616.8333
1 INR0.01099010.009440920.012041910.01607530.01791280.01020670.202705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 XPF0.01655 ANG
5 XPF0.08273 ANG
10 XPF0.16546 ANG
20 XPF0.33092 ANG
50 XPF0.82731 ANG
100 XPF1.65462 ANG
250 XPF4.13655 ANG
500 XPF8.27310 ANG
1000 XPF16.54620 ANG
2000 XPF33.09240 ANG
5000 XPF82.73100 ANG
10000 XPF165.46200 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / CFP Franc
1 ANG60.43690 XPF
5 ANG302.18450 XPF
10 ANG604.36900 XPF
20 ANG1208.73800 XPF
50 ANG3021.84500 XPF
100 ANG6043.69000 XPF
250 ANG15109.22500 XPF
500 ANG30218.45000 XPF
1000 ANG60436.90000 XPF
2000 ANG120873.80000 XPF
5000 ANG302184.50000 XPF
10000 ANG604369.00000 XPF