East Caribbean dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to CFP francs is currently 41.293 today, reflecting a 0.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.805% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 41.361 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 40.957 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.883% decrease in value.