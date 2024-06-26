East Caribbean dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Samoan talas is currently 1.006 today, reflecting a 0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 1.012 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 1.001 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.560% increase in value.