East Caribbean dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 1,376.110 today, reflecting a 0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.609% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,392.090 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,369.440 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.669% decrease in value.