East Caribbean dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.860 today, reflecting a 0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.627% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.875 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.854 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -2.214% decrease in value.