East Caribbean dollar to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Tunisian dinars is currently 1.165 today, reflecting a 0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.521% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.167 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.158 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.270% increase in value.