East Caribbean dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Thai bahts is currently 13.688 today, reflecting a 0.617% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.757% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 13.688 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 13.550 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.189% increase in value.