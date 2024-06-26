East Caribbean dollar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Swedish kronor is currently 3.918 today, reflecting a 0.668% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.346% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 3.924 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3.865 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.318% decrease in value.