East Caribbean dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 5.193 today, reflecting a 0.915% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.634% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 5.438 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 5.032 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.524% increase in value.