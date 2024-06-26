East Caribbean dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Polish zloty is currently 1.497 today, reflecting a 0.745% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.399% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 1.503 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.480 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.442% decrease in value.