East Caribbean dollar to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Omani rials is currently 0.143 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.006% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.143 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.143 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.005% increase in value.