East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 49.527 today, reflecting a 0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.148% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 49.570 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 49.439 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.090% decrease in value.