East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees history summary. This is the East Caribbean dollar (XCD) to Nepalese rupees (NPR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XCD and NPR historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 49.527 today, reflecting a 0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.148% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 49.570 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 49.439 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.090% decrease in value.
