East Caribbean dollar to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Namibian dollars is currently 6.741 today, reflecting a -0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.374% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6.791 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 6.628 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.642% decrease in value.