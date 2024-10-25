East Caribbean dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 7.347 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.378% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.435 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 7.289 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.457% increase in value.