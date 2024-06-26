East Caribbean dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 1,255.280 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.333% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 1,256.070 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,249.570 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.