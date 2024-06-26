East Caribbean dollar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 1,656.650 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.201% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 1,666.900 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,654.060 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.495% decrease in value.