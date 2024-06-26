East Caribbean dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 6.596 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.218% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 6.643 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 6.574 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.741% decrease in value.