East Caribbean dollar to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Lesotho lotis is currently 6.725 today, reflecting a -0.448% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 6.791 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 6.628 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.642% decrease in value.