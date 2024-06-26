East Caribbean dollar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Liberian dollars is currently 71.938 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.105% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 71.938 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 71.863 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.068% increase in value.