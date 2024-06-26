East Caribbean dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 171.863 today, reflecting a -0.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.931% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 173.135 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 170.139 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.701% increase in value.