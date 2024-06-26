East Caribbean dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 1,521.850 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.255% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 1,526.480 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,521.480 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.