East Caribbean dollar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.263 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.263 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.262 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.078% increase in value.