East Caribbean dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Indian rupees is currently 31.139 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.021% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 31.171 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 31.128 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.101% increase in value.