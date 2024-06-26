East Caribbean dollar to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.293 today, reflecting a 0.547% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.776% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.293 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.291 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.181% decrease in value.