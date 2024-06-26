East Caribbean dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 1.391 today, reflecting a 0.549% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.127% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 1.392 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.373 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.366% decrease in value.