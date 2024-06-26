East Caribbean dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 6,075.930 today, reflecting a 0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 6,100.000 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 6,061.110 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.