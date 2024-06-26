East Caribbean dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 48.832 today, reflecting a -0.415% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.352% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 49.035 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 48.813 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.