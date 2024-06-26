East Caribbean dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 9.183 today, reflecting a -0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.316% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 9.201 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 9.154 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.403% decrease in value.