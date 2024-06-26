East Caribbean dollar to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Hong Kong dollars is currently 2.892 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.034% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.892 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 2.890 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.025% increase in value.