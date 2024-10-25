East Caribbean dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 1,592.500 today, reflecting a -0.481% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,603.430 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 1,568.330 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.526% increase in value.