East Caribbean dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 351.483 today, reflecting a 0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.275% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 354.148 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 348.796 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 0.534% increase in value.