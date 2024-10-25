East Caribbean dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 4.951 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.334% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 4.961 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 4.919 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.267% increase in value.