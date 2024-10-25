East Caribbean dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 31.142 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 31.156 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 31.113 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.091% increase in value.