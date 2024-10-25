East Caribbean dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 2.099 today, reflecting a -0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.225% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 2.121 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 2.088 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.896% increase in value.