East Caribbean dollar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 2.559 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.089% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 2.566 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 2.550 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.571% increase in value.