East Caribbean dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 44.263 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 44.444 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 44.247 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.416% decrease in value.