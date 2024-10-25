East Caribbean dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.669 today, reflecting a -0.265% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.673 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.666 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.135% increase in value.