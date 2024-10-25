East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 364.900 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.497% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 365.013 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 363.094 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.254% increase in value.