East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos history summary. This is the East Caribbean dollar (XCD) to Argentine pesos (ARS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XCD and ARS historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.
1 XCD = 364.90000 ARS
East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 364.900 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.497% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 365.013 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 363.094 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.254% increase in value.
