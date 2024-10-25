East Caribbean dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 339.958 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 341.284 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 339.063 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -0.269% decrease in value.