East Caribbean dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Albanian leks is currently 33.725 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 33.914 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 33.657 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.