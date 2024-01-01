10 Vanuatu vatus to South African rand

Convert VUV to ZAR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = R0.1464 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
VUV to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 VUV to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14810.1519
Low0.14480.1448
Average0.14650.1484
Change0.55%-2.73%
1 VUV to ZAR stats

The performance of VUV to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1481 and a 30 day low of 0.1448. This means the 30 day average was 0.1465. The change for VUV to ZAR was 0.55.

The performance of VUV to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1519 and a 90 day low of 0.1448. This means the 90 day average was 0.1484. The change for VUV to ZAR was -2.73.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / South African Rand
1 VUV0.14642 ZAR
5 VUV0.73209 ZAR
10 VUV1.46418 ZAR
20 VUV2.92836 ZAR
50 VUV7.32090 ZAR
100 VUV14.64180 ZAR
250 VUV36.60450 ZAR
500 VUV73.20900 ZAR
1000 VUV146.41800 ZAR
2000 VUV292.83600 ZAR
5000 VUV732.09000 ZAR
10000 VUV1,464.18000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ZAR6.82975 VUV
5 ZAR34.14875 VUV
10 ZAR68.29750 VUV
20 ZAR136.59500 VUV
50 ZAR341.48750 VUV
100 ZAR682.97500 VUV
250 ZAR1,707.43750 VUV
500 ZAR3,414.87500 VUV
1000 ZAR6,829.75000 VUV
2000 ZAR13,659.50000 VUV
5000 ZAR34,148.75000 VUV
10000 ZAR68,297.50000 VUV