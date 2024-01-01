20 Vanuatu vatus to Romanian leus

Convert VUV to RON at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = L0.03806 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
VUV to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RON
1 VUV to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03830.0383
Low0.03760.0372
Average0.03800.0377
Change0.99%0.94%
1 VUV to RON stats

The performance of VUV to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0383 and a 30 day low of 0.0376. This means the 30 day average was 0.0380. The change for VUV to RON was 0.99.

The performance of VUV to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0383 and a 90 day low of 0.0372. This means the 90 day average was 0.0377. The change for VUV to RON was 0.94.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71222.951.1981.7961.297109.0071.957
1 SGD0.584113.4090.71.0490.75863.6911.143
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8341.42819.15111.4991.08290.9651.633

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Romanian Leu
1 VUV0.03806 RON
5 VUV0.19029 RON
10 VUV0.38059 RON
20 VUV0.76118 RON
50 VUV1.90294 RON
100 VUV3.80589 RON
250 VUV9.51473 RON
500 VUV19.02945 RON
1000 VUV38.05890 RON
2000 VUV76.11780 RON
5000 VUV190.29450 RON
10000 VUV380.58900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Vanuatu Vatu
1 RON26.27510 VUV
5 RON131.37550 VUV
10 RON262.75100 VUV
20 RON525.50200 VUV
50 RON1,313.75500 VUV
100 RON2,627.51000 VUV
250 RON6,568.77500 VUV
500 RON13,137.55000 VUV
1000 RON26,275.10000 VUV
2000 RON52,550.20000 VUV
5000 RON131,375.50000 VUV
10000 RON262,751.00000 VUV