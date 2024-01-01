250 Vanuatu vatus to Jordanian dinars

Convert VUV to JOD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = JD0.005867 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
VUV to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 VUV to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0060
Low0.00590.0058
Average0.00590.0059
Change-1.77%0.53%
1 VUV to JOD stats

The performance of VUV to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for VUV to JOD was -1.77.

The performance of VUV to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for VUV to JOD was 0.53.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jordanian Dinar
1 VUV0.00587 JOD
5 VUV0.02934 JOD
10 VUV0.05867 JOD
20 VUV0.11735 JOD
50 VUV0.29337 JOD
100 VUV0.58675 JOD
250 VUV1.46687 JOD
500 VUV2.93375 JOD
1000 VUV5.86749 JOD
2000 VUV11.73498 JOD
5000 VUV29.33745 JOD
10000 VUV58.67490 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JOD170.43000 VUV
5 JOD852.15000 VUV
10 JOD1704.30000 VUV
20 JOD3408.60000 VUV
50 JOD8521.50000 VUV
100 JOD17043.00000 VUV
250 JOD42607.50000 VUV
500 JOD85215.00000 VUV
1000 JOD170430.00000 VUV
2000 JOD340860.00000 VUV
5000 JOD852150.00000 VUV
10000 JOD1704300.00000 VUV