Vanuatu vatu to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.675% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.