100 Vanuatu vatus to Indian rupees

Convert VUV to INR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₹0.6963 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 VUV to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71120.7112
Low0.69630.6874
Average0.70390.7007
Change-1.31%1.00%
View full history

1 VUV to INR stats

The performance of VUV to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7112 and a 30 day low of 0.6963. This means the 30 day average was 0.7039. The change for VUV to INR was -1.31.

The performance of VUV to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7112 and a 90 day low of 0.6874. This means the 90 day average was 0.7007. The change for VUV to INR was 1.00.

Track market ratesView VUV to INR chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9281.1981.7961.297109.0181.958
1 SGD0.584113.4010.71.050.75863.7161.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7550.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.13911.4991.08291.0011.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indian Rupee
1 VUV0.69629 INR
5 VUV3.48144 INR
10 VUV6.96288 INR
20 VUV13.92576 INR
50 VUV34.81440 INR
100 VUV69.62880 INR
250 VUV174.07200 INR
500 VUV348.14400 INR
1000 VUV696.28800 INR
2000 VUV1,392.57600 INR
5000 VUV3,481.44000 INR
10000 VUV6,962.88000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 INR1.43619 VUV
5 INR7.18095 VUV
10 INR14.36190 VUV
20 INR28.72380 VUV
50 INR71.80950 VUV
100 INR143.61900 VUV
250 INR359.04750 VUV
300 INR430.85700 VUV
500 INR718.09500 VUV
600 INR861.71400 VUV
1000 INR1,436.19000 VUV
2000 INR2,872.38000 VUV
5000 INR7,180.95000 VUV
10000 INR14,361.90000 VUV
25000 INR35,904.75000 VUV
50000 INR71,809.50000 VUV
100000 INR143,619.00000 VUV
1000000 INR1,436,190.00000 VUV
1000000000 INR1,436,190,000.00000 VUV