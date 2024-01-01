10 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Fijian dollars

Convert VUV to FJD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = FJ$0.01866 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
VUV to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 VUV to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01880.0189
Low0.01850.0185
Average0.01870.0187
Change0.31%-0.43%
1 VUV to FJD stats

The performance of VUV to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0188 and a 30 day low of 0.0185. This means the 30 day average was 0.0187. The change for VUV to FJD was 0.31.

The performance of VUV to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0189 and a 90 day low of 0.0185. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for VUV to FJD was -0.43.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Fijian Dollar
1 VUV0.01866 FJD
5 VUV0.09330 FJD
10 VUV0.18661 FJD
20 VUV0.37321 FJD
50 VUV0.93303 FJD
100 VUV1.86606 FJD
250 VUV4.66515 FJD
500 VUV9.33030 FJD
1000 VUV18.66060 FJD
2000 VUV37.32120 FJD
5000 VUV93.30300 FJD
10000 VUV186.60600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 FJD53.58890 VUV
5 FJD267.94450 VUV
10 FJD535.88900 VUV
20 FJD1,071.77800 VUV
50 FJD2,679.44500 VUV
100 FJD5,358.89000 VUV
250 FJD13,397.22500 VUV
500 FJD26,794.45000 VUV
1000 FJD53,588.90000 VUV
2000 FJD107,177.80000 VUV
5000 FJD267,944.50000 VUV
10000 FJD535,889.00000 VUV