Vanuatu vatu to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Fijian dollars is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a -0.402% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-10-2024, with a 0.912% increase in value.