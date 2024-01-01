5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Salvadoran colóns

Convert VND to SVC at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₡0.0003445 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
VND to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 VND to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00040.0004
Change-3.18%-0.31%
1 VND to SVC stats

The performance of VND to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to SVC was -3.18.

The performance of VND to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to SVC was -0.31.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,388.671.38533.798151.86
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874919.9240.91822.389100.6
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,502.751.49936.574164.33
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,052.061.0525.605115.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Salvadoran Colón
1000 VND0.34448 SVC
2000 VND0.68897 SVC
5000 VND1.72242 SVC
10000 VND3.44484 SVC
20000 VND6.88968 SVC
50000 VND17.22420 SVC
100000 VND34.44840 SVC
200000 VND68.89680 SVC
500000 VND172.24200 SVC
1000000 VND344.48400 SVC
2000000 VND688.96800 SVC
5000000 VND1,722.42000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Vietnamese Dong
1 SVC2,902.89000 VND
5 SVC14,514.45000 VND
10 SVC29,028.90000 VND
20 SVC58,057.80000 VND
50 SVC145,144.50000 VND
100 SVC290,289.00000 VND
250 SVC725,722.50000 VND
500 SVC1,451,445.00000 VND
1000 SVC2,902,890.00000 VND
2000 SVC5,805,780.00000 VND
5000 SVC14,514,450.00000 VND
10000 SVC29,028,900.00000 VND