1 million Vietnamese dongs to Polish zloty

Convert VND to PLN at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = zł0.0001580 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
VND to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 VND to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change1.28%1.63%
1 VND to PLN stats

The performance of VND to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PLN was 1.28.

The performance of VND to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PLN was 1.63.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5090.9241.321,385.631.38533.813151.885
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.5340.91822.414100.685
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,499.61.49936.594164.385
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,0501.0525.622115.095

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Polish Zloty
1000 VND0.15801 PLN
2000 VND0.31602 PLN
5000 VND0.79006 PLN
10000 VND1.58012 PLN
20000 VND3.16024 PLN
50000 VND7.90060 PLN
100000 VND15.80120 PLN
200000 VND31.60240 PLN
500000 VND79.00600 PLN
1000000 VND158.01200 PLN
2000000 VND316.02400 PLN
5000000 VND790.06000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Vietnamese Dong
1 PLN6,328.64000 VND
5 PLN31,643.20000 VND
10 PLN63,286.40000 VND
20 PLN126,572.80000 VND
50 PLN316,432.00000 VND
100 PLN632,864.00000 VND
250 PLN1,582,160.00000 VND
500 PLN3,164,320.00000 VND
1000 PLN6,328,640.00000 VND
2000 PLN12,657,280.00000 VND
5000 PLN31,643,200.00000 VND
10000 PLN63,286,400.00000 VND